Court sets May 9 to start Safina’s trial

Accra, March 11, GNA – An Accra High Court has fixed May 9, this year, to start trial of Safina Mohammed Adizatu accused of killing her Canadian boyfriend, Frank Kofi Osei at Ashaley Botwe in July 2022.

The court at the last sitting empaneled a seven-member jury.

Safina, aka Safina Diamond, a student, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder before the jury.

The court gave the lawyer of the State and the defence counsel the opportunity to address the jury.

Nana Ama Adinkra, a Senior State Attorney informed the court that the State would be calling nine witnesses to prove a charge of murder against the accused person.

Th prosecution took the jury through how the deceased was allegedly chained by the accused person under the pretext of engaging in a sexual act known as “kinky”.

The prosecution alleged the deceased in the process was stabbed and he could not defend himself because he was helpless.

She told the court that the deceased died out of the harm allegedly caused by Safina.

The defence counsel appealed to the jury not to be swayed by the rumors flying around.

The trial judge told the jury not to be biased and to be guided by fairness and justice.

On Sunday July 24, 2022, Frank Kofi Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra and decided to spend the night with her.

At night, Safina and other accomplices yet to be arrested allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

Safina and her accomplices allegedly cleaned Osei’s blood from the floor while the body was in the room for 24 hours.

The fact indicated that Osei’s body was carried from the first floor of the storey building down the staircase and dumped at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

The accused allegedly called the police, claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her had died in her room. When the police got there, they found Osei’s body at the gate of the accused person’s house.

The police picked up Safina.

GNA

