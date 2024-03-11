Mauritian Cyclist Aleander Mayar wins gold in elite and under 23 road race

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, March.11, GNA – Mauritian sprinter, Aleander Mayar has won gold in the elite and under 23 road race after clocking 3hrs:06m:01s.

The event, which took a center stage on day two of the African Games saw 56 cyclists battle for top prizes in a total distance of 137.5km.

Aleander Mayer, who started his race at a slow pace left pundits shocked as he cruised to an unexplainable breakaway finish to win the most prestigious medal in the men’s elite division.

South Africa’s Dillian Geary came second after injecting a pacy chase close to the gold medalist in the final lap, whiles Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedlein of Eritrea and Algerian sprinter, Azzerdin Lagab finished third and fourth respectively.

37 riders including seven Under 23 cyclists either got dropped or did not finish the race.

Mauritius now sits fourth on the medal table with three golds, one silver and one bronze.

GNA

