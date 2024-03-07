Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang brings  positives to NDC as Running Mate — Prof Kobby Mensah 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Mar 7, GNA – Professor Kobby Mensah, a Political Marketer and Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, says Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s confirmation as Running Mate to former President John Dramani Mahama will bring many positives to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 General Election.

He said although the choice of a running mate was not the sole factor in winning elections, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang brought many positives to the NDC’s campaign because other parties would find it difficult to attack her.

“When the opposition [parties] are attacking, they attack the policy, the candidacy, and the party itself… When you have a running mate that is difficult to be attacked, it reduces the amount of negativity you’ll expect from the opposition unlike a candidate that has a lot of negativity attached to them,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Prof Mensah believed Prof Opoku-Agyemang could help draw attention to some other pressing issues during the campaign apart from the economic debates, which had dominated presidential campaigns in recent years.

He said the personality and other attributes of the former Education Minister could help consolidate the support base for the NDC in the December elections.

“There are candidates who have the potential of disrupting the campaign be she [Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang] is not that kind of person.

“If you have a candidate that is much more assured and has a very good temperament, you tend to focus on the campaign than the personality,” he noted.

Prof Mensah recommended a stronger campaign team around Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ahead of the General Election.

“Her handlers have to be people who understand the campaign processes and know the role of a Vice Presidential Candidate. They should be people who are competent enough to have her deliver punchy speeches…

“They should be able to read the campaign and know what kind of space she must be put into and what kind of speeches will attract media and voters’ attention,” he said.

The Political Scientist disagreed with critics who said Prof Opoku-Agyemang should have been replaced, saying the factors, which led to her selection in 2020 were still valid in 2024, therefore, it would not have been appropriate for the Party to look elsewhere.

“You don’t make strategic decisions based on emotions…If the Presidential candidate has been maintained, why not the Vice candidate? All the factors based on which she was selected in 2020 are still relevant today,” he stated.

The National Executive Council of the NDC today approved Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination by former President Mahama as his Running Mate ahead of the December polls.

Prior to Prof Agyemang’s latest confirmation as Running Mate, she has been working behind the scenes, and expects to consolidate the efforts to help deliver victory for her NDC.

Born November, 22, 1951, in Cape Coast, she became the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast from 2008-2012.

She would become the first female Vice-President of Ghana if the National Democratic Congress wins the 2024 elections.

The Professor of Literature has been Minister for Education under the NDC administration from 2013-2017.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in French and English, and a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

She obtained a Diploma in Advanced Studies in French from the University of Dakar; and a Master of Arts (MA) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Literature from York University, Toronto, Canada.

At the University of Cape Coast, she rose through the ranks as Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Dean of the Board of Graduate Studies and Founding Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research.

She was also Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and Academic Director of the School for International Training’s African Diaspora Program for eleven years.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School in Koforidua and Aburi Presby Girls’ School, and also attended Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971.

In October 2009, she was elected Ghana’s representative to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Fulbright scholar and a member of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science, has many national and international awards, including Ghana’s Officer of the Order of the Volta (for Academic Distinction).

She has received honorary degrees from the University of West Indies and Winston-Salem University, and decorated with the award for Global Leadership from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

In March, 2007, she was one of five scholars selected to deliver presentations during the 200th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Other local and international accolades include: Ghana Women of Excellence Award (Category: Education); Doctor of Letters (DLitt) University of Cape Coast (Honoris Causa HC); Doctor of Humane Letters (DLitt) [HC], Grand Valley State University, Michigan, USA (HC); Doctor of Humane Letters, (DLitt) [HC], Winston Salem State University, in addition to her award for Outstanding Performance in Advancing International Education, School for International Training, Vermont, USA.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang again belongs to the University Teachers Association of Ghana, English Studies Association, African Studies Association, United States, African Literature Association, United States, and International Fulbright Scholars Association, and others.

She has served on boards and committees, including the College of Physicians and Surgeons as Eminent Citizen, and the Centre for Democratic Governance, (CDD-Ghana).

Ahead of the 2012 General Election, she served as the moderator for the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Presidential debate with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah [now Minister for Works and Housing].

She has three adult children and grandchildren.

