Prampram bans drumming and noise from April 5

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 20, GNA – The Prampram Traditional Council says this year’s ban on drumming and noise making would start on Friday, April 5 to Monday, May 20, 2024 in its jurisdiction.

“The Paramount Chief / President of this Council, Nene Tetteh Wakah III in counsel with Numo Lalue Larbia Ayetey Charway III wishes to announce to the general public, particularly, residents within Prampram Traditional Area of this year’s Kpeledomi Festival and the requisite customarily ban on drumming and noise making which will commence on Friday 5th April to Monday 20th May 2024.”

A statement signed by Mr Noah Nartey, Registrar, said “during this period, funerals are prohibited within the Prampram Traditional Area. Other activities that the ban will affect include, playing music, drumming and other forms of noise making.”

The statement said to avoid any confrontation with the taskforce set up to ensure compliance, the Council entreated all residents to strictly adhere to the directive.

The statement said the Prampram Traditional area includes Prampram town, Dawhenya, Afienya, Mateheko, Mobole, Miotso, Abelkuma, Otsebleku, Abekope, Kofi Kope, Yodue/Kpor ete, Abia, Ataa Mensah, Osorshie, Oshiokpo, Kon, Community 25.

