St Paul’s SHS to host third edition of ‘ORMI Volta STEM Fair’ 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 20, GNA- Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), the main organisers of the third edition of the Science, Engineering, and Technology (STEM) Fair, has announced that St Paul’s Senior High School (SPACO) would host this year’s event.

The Fair, emerging from a broader spectrum of plans and programmes embarked upon by the ORMI under its corporate social responsibility activities, was geared towards among other things, stimulating the genius of Ghana’s future leaders.

Madam Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director at ORMI, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), reiterated that the event would aim at translating students’ theoretical knowledge into tangible products by blending intellectuality and ingenuity.

She said: “This will enable them to solve problems in their communities and the nation. It will improve the standard of living, provide jobs, and make our learning experience interesting and solution-based for all.”

Madam Attakpah revealed that the objectives of the fair were among others, to encourage students to unearth their innate potentials, contribute to the building and developing of Ghana’s human capital in the face of changing global market trends, and encourage the youth to become self-reliant.

The maiden and second editions of the fair, held at Aborsco, saw students showing great interest as they displayed their abilities and talents in each stage of building their exhibits.

This year’s two-day event, which would commence with an exhibition and assessment of projects on Friday, July 5, 2024, would end with a durbar and public viewing on Saturday, July 6.

All Senior High Schools and Junior High Schools in Volta would be allowed to register to participate in the fair which would be on the theme: “Developing Future Engineers Today.”

GNA

