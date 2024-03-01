Plan International Ghana builds capacity for youth-led groups 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, March 1, GNA- Plan International Ghana has organised a six-day capacity-building training for some youth-led groups within its Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area (SPIIA) in Ho, in the Volta Region.

As partners of Plan International Ghana, the youth-led groups were equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills that would enable them to effect significant changes in their communities.

Mr William Domapielle, Programme Officer of Plan International Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the primary goal of the organisation was to ensure equality in society.

He emphasised the significance of the training in ensuring that the youth-led groups carry out their projects or activities in accordance with the guidelines established by Plan International Ghana or its policies as its partners.

The Programme Officer said Plan International Ghana prioritised empowering the youth because it recognised the critical role they played and their potential to effect positive change.

Mr Adamu Abubakari, Child Protection and Safeguarding Specialist at Plan International Ghana told GNA that protecting children was essential to Plan’s work.

In light of the pervasiveness of violence against children, he said, it was critical that the systems required to guarantee their safety and protection at all times be established.

One critical area covered during the training was the Plan’s safeguarding policy, and the participants were empowered with the knowledge necessary to establish a secure environment for children and other marginalised members of society.

The training also examined the issues of gender, with the aim of equipping the groups with relevant information to become agents of change in their respective communities and promote equal rights for all.

The participants also acquired empowerment in the areas of financial management, budgeting, and financial reporting to guarantee transparency and accountability in the execution of all their projects and activities.

Communication was another critical area that the training focused on, as it played a pivotal role in amplifying the impact of community initiatives and showcasing them to the rest of the world.

The training forms part of the Plan’s commitment to empowering two million girls to enjoy inclusive quality learning, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities, and become active drivers for change in sexual reproductive health.

It also reflects the organisation’s commitment to fostering empowered, knowledgeable, and influential youth-led groups that would contribute to positive change in their communities.

Some participants who spoke with the GNA expressed excitement for the programme and stated that they had acquired the information needed to carry out their initiatives successfully.

