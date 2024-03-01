Koforidua Police Training School graduates 187 recruits 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Koforidua (E/R), March 1, GNA – Koforidua Police Training School in the New Juaben Municipality has successfully graduated 187 recruits who have undergone rigorous training and are now ready to serve and protect communities with dedication and professionalism.

The impressive number signifies a significant boost in the country’s law enforcement capabilities, and their contribution will undoubtedly play a crucial role in maintaining peace and order.

They are made up of 29 sergeants, seven corporals, and 151 recruits who completed the Basic Police Training Programme for the cohort of 2023/2024.

During the six-month training, the recruits learned riding, driving, swimming, crowd control, incident, disaster, crime scene and traffic management, radio communication, intelligence collection, and community-based patrols.

Other courses included charge office administration, access control, arrest and search procedures, use of force and human rights, client care and professional police ethics, tactical advancement, weapon handling, and high-risk operations.

Addressing the graduands, Commissioner of Police (COP) Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Director General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, explained that the courses provided were designed to enhance their skills in various aspects of life.

She highlighted the importance of being passionate about their work, treating everyone with importance, and serving the country with justice, respect, and dignity.

She encouraged graduates to commit to their work, demonstrate professionalism, avoid unethical behaviour, and aim for excellence in all their endeavours.

Outstanding candidates were recognised for their exceptional achievements in their respective fields.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

