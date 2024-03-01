Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council Volta Chapter gets new Regional Executives 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Keta(V/R), March 1, GNA – The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) has elected new executives to steer affairs in the Volta Region.

The Council, known for its commitment to matters concerning artisanal fishermen in the country and creating the platform to address their concerns and grievances, held the exercise to choose their Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Organizer, Public Relations Officer(PRO), Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively.

Delegates from all 28 landing beaches in the region exercised their franchise with a total membership of 55 to elect officers.

After a successful election, Mr. Doe Nkekeshie, the Chief Fisherman of Anloga, was elected the Regional Chairman with Mr. Abotsi Agbeko as the Vice Chairman.

Others were Mr Victor Dzokoto as Secretary, Mr John Adjaho as the Organiser, and Mr Vance Kwaku Adedze as the PRO.

Mr. Joshua Agbesudo Kaleawo and Mr. Ekpe Honu Salah who contested the Treasurer and Financial Secretary positions respectively, went unopposed.

Mr. Seth Kedey, the National Public Relations Officer for the Council, charged the new Regional Executives to protect the interest of the fisherfolks in the region.

He also urged them to enforce the laws and policies that regulate the activities of the sector.

Mr. Doe Nkekeshie, on behalf of the newly elected executives, pledged to work unanimously and offer their best support to the fishermen in the Volta Region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

