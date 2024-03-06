Oti Regional Independence Day, all is set at Dambai 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 6, GNA – The 67th Independence Day Parade is underway at the Lapaz Park in Dambai, the Oti Regional Capital, with hundreds of people from all walks of life participating.

Security agencies, pupils and students, beauticians, dressmakers, artisans, farmers, and other identifiable groups have converged on the park awaiting the commencement of the event.

The atmosphere at the venue is that of excitement with spectators waving miniature Ghana flags.

The National Ambulance Service has also been stationed at a vantage point in the inner perimeter of the Park to respond to emergency situations.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, the Regional Education Director, is expected to address the parade.

Among the traditional leaders expected to grace the occasion is Nana Kwaku Beyennor, Chief of Dambai.

The March 6 Independence Day Celebration is themed: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

450 pupils and students will participate in the march past. The Oti Secondary Technical and Yabram Community Day Senior High School would provide for the cadet category.

In attendance is the Ghana Prisons Central Band from Accra to provide music for the occasion.

GNA

