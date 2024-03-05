Opportunity International donates to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation 

Accra, Mar. 5, GNA- Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited (OISL) as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary has donated GHS50,000 to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of OISL, said the donation was in line with the Company’s vision of promoting a world in which all people had the opportunity to achieve a life free from poverty, with dignity and purpose, which also closely aligned with the objectives of the Foundation.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Company made the donation as part of its charitable works when it paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo during the Akwasidae festival.

It said the purpose of the visit was to express gratitude to His Royal Majesty for his support since the inception of the Company, which started in Kumasi 20 years ago and to seek his blessings for the anniversary celebrations.

The statement said most customers served by OISL were vulnerable, particularly women who were hesitant to approach a traditional bank for banking services due to various reasons.

It said over the years OISL successfully reached out to such individuals and provided them with collateral-free loans, opportunities for secure savings as well as financial literacy training.

The statement said the Institution was committed to empowering individuals (particularly women), businesses, and communities through innovative financial and non-financial solutions and that it remained steadfast in its commitment to promoting positive change in the lives of its clients and making meaningful contributions to national development.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation seeks to build sustainable programmes, services, and projects to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

The delegation comprised Rev. Dr Kwabena Darko, the first Board Chairman of OISL, Mr. Katey Assem, the current Board Chairman, and Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of OISL.

Some Board Members of OISL, including Mr. Benjamin Kwasi Kusi, Ms. Alberta Quarcoopome, Hajia Azara Abukari-Haroun and Mrs. Joyce Boeh-Ocansey, and a cross-section of Management and staff of the Institution were also there.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. is one of the leading Savings and Loans companies in Ghana operating in ten (10) out of the sixteen (16) regions.

It provides innovative financial and non-financial products and services that are targeted at bringing people at the base of the pyramid into mainstream financial services, thereby advancing financial inclusion.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

