Kindergarten schools in Sekondi-Takoradi mark 67th Pre-Independence Day celebration

By Emmanuel Gamson/Gladys Abakah, GNA

Sekondi (W/R), March 05, GNA – Selected pupils from Kindergarten (KG) schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region on Tuesday participated in a march pass to commemorate the 67th pre-Independence Day celebration at Sekondi.

The celebration was on the theme: “Imbibing Patriotism at Early stage: The key to Growth and Development of Learners and Nation as a Whole.”

A total of 31 schools participated in the march pass, which was interspersed with cultural performances, masquerade dance and other entertaining activities to promote the rich Ghanaian culture.

Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, speaking at the opening of the event thanked the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) for their support and contributions in improving upon teaching and learning as well as access to early childhood development education in the Metropolis.

She said this year’s KG schools celebration was the 31st edition, and that her office would put in place measures to sustain the activity in the years ahead.

Mrs Coleman urged the citizenry to embrace the Independence Day celebration with unity and one accord to ensure a peaceful and progressive nation.

She also entreated parents to keep teaching their children about the cultural and traditional values of the country so they would grow to respect the Ghanaian identity.

The Metro Education Director encouraged teachers to support the children during their early stages and nurture their talents and skills to help them become productive citizens in future.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), urged the pupils to be patriotic citizens and lead chaste lives to become useful for society.

He also advised them to take their studies seriously to become responsible adults and productive citizens for their families and the nation at large.

“To our parents, endeavour to instill good morals and values in your wards as the family is the basic unit of society, because it’s very disappointing to see students of today insulting leaders of the country on various media channels,” he stated.

Nana Akua Kudu II, Queen Mother of the Essikado Traditional Area, who chaired the occasion thanked the STMA, Metro Director of Education, teachers, and parents for providing good educational foundation for their children.

She, however, reiterated the need for parents to continue to be good mentors to their children to help them become responsible citizens.

