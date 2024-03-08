‘Obaa Nhweso’ Initiative inaugurates chapter at Nsutam Secondary Technical School

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

New Nsutam, March 8, GNA – Obaa Nhweso Initiave, a project to mentor and nurture girls to be focused and determined, has inaugurated its third chapter at the Nsutam Secondary Technical School in the Eastern Region.

About 900 girls of the school took part in a Symposium and mentoring sessions as part of the inauguration ceremony on the theme: “Empower her, Nurturing Dreams, Inspiring Futures.”

The Obaa Nhweso Initiative is a project under the Care For Society Network International (CfSN), a Non-Governmental organization, to empower and uplift girls in communities through mentoring that provides guidance and support, among others.

Mrs Anita Amoako Gyimah, Founder and President of the NGO, said empowering girls to reach their potentials meant more than just offering words of encouragement but creating an environment where they feel valued and heard.

“Empowering the young girls also means challenging societal norms that limit girls aspirations and opportunity and ensuring equal access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.”

She called for a concerted efforts from parents, communities and all other stakeholders in nurturing girls into responsible adulthood for better outcomes.

Mr. Matthew Adubo, Fanteakwa South District Director of Education, called for the creation of a leading and inspiring future for young Ghanaian girls to help empower them think individually and pursue their goals with confidence and determination.

He said the creation of a leading and inspiring future through providing young girls with tools and support they needed as well as helping them nurture a dream where every girl could thrive and succeed was critical in achieving gender parity.

With this, he urged young girls to embrace the opportunity provided by CfSNI with open hearts and open minds, adding “Seize every moment, cherish every lesson and never doubt the power that lies within you, so together you can create a future where every girl has the opportunity to lead and inspire.”

Mr Ernest Ofosu, Fanteakwa South District Chief Executive, advised young girls to be discerning in matters of the heart and try not to be swayed by extravagant gestures or lavish gifts as these did not define the worth of human beings.

GNA

