MTN Ghana Foundation commissions Maternity and Neonatal Care Unit at Keta

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), March 8, GNA – The MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a 60-bed maternity block for the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta region.

The newly constructed edifice contained a 20-bed Neonatal Care Unit (NICU) and a 40-bed maternity ward with emergency rooms, recovery rooms, a delivery ward, and others.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, in a speech during the commissioning ceremony held at the premises of the Keta Municipal Hospital, said the facility would help alleviate the challenges expectant mothers faced over the years.

“This hospital is an important health facility which would help in delivering healthcare to several communities within and out of the Keta Municipality.“

He said reports from the hospital authorities over the years were an indication that the current infrastructure would contain over 3,000 maternal and 648 NICU admissions annually due to the high demand for services from the facility, which resulted in several patients not getting the good services with endurance of harsh conditions during pregnancy.

“We are grateful to the Medical Doctor and his team for putting together an inspiring proposal for this project, and I believe this facility would bring relief to many pregnant women who visit here,” he stated.

Mr Adadevoh said another aim of the project was to mitigate the inadequate facility challenges the hospital faced over the years.

“As we celebrate the inauguration of this remarkable new maternity block, I leave you with a charge – a solemn responsibility that falls upon each and every one of you – which is the responsibility to care for and cherish this newly built facility.”

He appealed to the dedicated hospital staff, whom he referred to as ‘the guardians of the hospital’ entrusted with the well-being of the patients and the smooth operation of its services and equipment.

Mr Adadevoh also called on community members to embrace the facilities as their own, utilising its services and facilities responsibly, and with vigilance to ensure that they retained their pristine condition for a very long time.

“I hope that this facility will serve the community with distinction for many years to come. To ensure the sustainability of the facility, MTN Ghana Foundation together with Management of the hospital will establish a Management Committee for the oversight and maintenance of the facility.”

Dr Chrysantus Kubio, the Volta Regional Director of Health, on his part, commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the timely intervention ensuring effective and effective healthcare delivery.

He said the project was a ‘dream come true’ which would go a long way to benefit all patients that would visit the hospital.

Some residents within Keta, who witnessed the colorful event, expressed gratitude to the donors for the love extended to them.

The facility also contained two operational theaters, a 20-hostel facility for mothers, two consulting rooms and offices for nurses, a reception and outpatient department (OPD), restrooms, a staff eatery, an Intensive Care Unit, a Laboratory and dispensary, scrub and sluice room, as well as anesthetic room.

The project, which was handed over to the Keta Municipal Hospital on Thursday, March 7 for use, commenced on December 20, 2022, and was completed at a cost of Gh₵15.2M.

The colorful commissioning ceremony, blended with rich cultural displays, was attended by Torgbui Sri III, the ‘Awomefia’ of the Anlo State, Togbi James Ocloo V, the ‘Dufia’ of Keta, Agbotadua Kumasah, spokesperson for Torgbui Sri III, health practitioners, nurses, and several others.

GNA

