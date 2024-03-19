NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Shama tours constituency  

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Shama (W/R), March 19, GNA – Mr Isaac Kwamina Afful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Shama in the Western Region, has toured the constituency to introduce himself to the chiefs and people and seek their blessings as he officially begins his campaign towards Election 2024.

Addressing journalists after the tour, Mr Afful said it was necessary to introduce himself to the traditional authorities, being the custodians of the land, and court their support to undertake his campaign activities.

He thanked them for their warm reception and said the gesture signified the trust they had in him to bring the desired development to the constituency if elected.

Mr Afful said his vision was to prioritise interventions to improve upon education, health, youth employment, sports infrastructure and sanitation among other key sectors of the economy.

He promised to work closely with the traditional leaders to implement sustainable policies to spur development, adding that he had constructed modern toilet facilities and classroom blocks for some of the communities.

“All these are testaments to my competence and commitment to bring hope to the constituents of Shama when they vote for me to become the MP for the Constituency,” he stated.

Nana Akosua Mfrasie II, the Chief of Lower Inchaban, congratulated Mr Afful for his election at the primary and prayed for God to grant him his desire of becoming the MP for the area.

She urged him to endeavour to serve the people with humility and honesty and deliver on all his promises when elected.

Nana Kwamina Ekutan II, the Chief of Dwomo, encouraged Mr Afful to base his campaign on ideas and solutions to the challenges facing the constituency, and not on issues that could disrupt the peace and unity in the area.

He asked him not to ignore the people when given the chance to go to Parliament, but to ensure that every community had its fair share of development.

GNA

