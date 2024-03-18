NETRIGHT congratulates Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang for selection as NDC’s running mate

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March. 18, GNA – The Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has extended congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on being selected as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Elections.

The Network called on other political parties, yet to select their Vice-Presidential Candidates, particularly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to nominate women as an indication of their commitment to supporting women’s leadership.

A statement issued in Accra by Prof. Akosua Darkwah, NETRIGHT Convenor said political parties recognising and accepting (to increase) women’s entitlement and readiness to participate at the highest levels of the fiercely competitive arena of politics would be a game changer.

“This will largely contribute to getting women to the highest level in governance, and vital to democratic growth and gender equality,” it said.

The statement welcomed the NDC’s decision to nominate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the second time for its Vice-Presidential slot in Election 2024.

It said this action delivered a strong support to the various endeavours “we have engaged in to demand for the promotion of gender sensitivity in political leadership.”

“Once again, we congratulate Prof Opoku-Agyemang knowing that we have a stake in our collective effort in working to remove inequalities as well as build genuine and equal ownership in ways that are truly transformational, “it added.

The statement expressed the belief that women’s active participation in politics at the highest level can lead to a qualitative difference in the way the country was governed, especially in terms of inclusiveness and equitable distribution of national resources.

GNA

