NDC’s 2024 victory is assured – Ketu South NDC on committees’ appointments 

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Denu (VR), March 1, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ketu South is certain appointments of citizens from the area to the party’s national committees will guarantee victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The party recently appointed some persons in Ketu South to serve on nine committees.

They are Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Mr Kobby Barlon and Mr Famous Kuadugah, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Committee; Mr Kafui Mensah, Pension and Insurance Committee; Mr Chester Sena Ati, Diaspora Committee; Dr Catherine Denyu, Health Committee; Mr John Jerry Gbeadegbe and Mr Jude Sekley, Employment and Job Creation Committee.

Also, Dr Linus Foli, Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Relations; Mr William Atamudzi and Mr Tony Goodman, Welfare Committee; Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Mr Chester Sena Ati and Mr William Atamudzi, Special Operations Committee; and on Religious Committee, Madam Anita De Sosoo, Mr David Sedewodzi (Tosta) and Mr Senaya John Sarbah.

In a statement to congratulate the people, which was signed by Mr Bright Dzila, Ketu South NDC Communication Officer and copied to Ghana News Agency, the appointments of the above persons described as “great minds” were well-deserved as they had “exceptional expertise, and extraordinary leadership qualities.”

“The party in Ketu South has no doubt that your presence and contributions on these committees will have a profound impact on the NDC’s success in the upcoming election because your passion for our party’s principles and your belief in its mission will undoubtedly guide you as you fulfill your new responsibilities.”

It said the NDC in the constituency was proud because apart from the appointees performing significant roles in the interest of the NDC and the nation, their appointments would also give renewed hope to the party in Ketu South and the NDC family in entirety.

“This appointment not only brings immense pride to Ketu South but also serves as a source of inspiration for the entire NDC family. The world bank, Ketu South is fortunate to produce great minds like you who are willing to take on significant roles in the advancement of our party and our nation.

We are confident that this appointment will enable you to work tirelessly to ensure that the voices and needs of the party in Ketu South are heard at every level of the party,” the statement said.

