Volta GJA honours outgoing ECG regional PRO

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, March 1, GNA – Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Public Relations lead for the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Volta Region, has been honoured by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).

The honour comes as he exits the Region on transfer to the Ashanti Region, and was extolled for exceptional delivery of his role.

Mr. Antwi took charge in the Region in February 2019, and worked to enhance public engagements of the Company.

The citation was presented on the behalf of the Association by Mr. Lambert Atsivor the Administrator, and in the presence of Madam Christiana Jatoe-Kaleo, the General Manager of the ECG in charge of Volta and Oti Regions.

“The Volta/Oti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association presents to you this citation in recognition of your exemplary and dedicated service as the Public Relations Officer of the ECG in the Volta Region.

“The Association and the entire media fraternity in both Volta and Oti Regions acknowledge and appreciate your professionalism and collaboration, which has significantly enhanced the relationship between the media and the ECG-Volta,” the citation, signed by Emmanuel Agbaxode, the GJA-Volta Chairman, said.

Mr Antwi, receiving the honour, greatly appreciated the role of the media in Volta in shaping the growth of the Region.

He thanked the journalists association for the spirited support to the Company, especially in promoting its outlook as the hub of excellence.

“When you come to the Volta Region as a PR person, before you excel, you need the media fraternity – the GJA. I’ve never seen media supporting the ECG like the way you do in the Volta Region, such that there are times that for some of the issues, I even stay back and they go ahead and communicate it for me because they understand the issues.

“And so if we don’t face much negative press in the Region, it’s because of the support they have offered to me and I am very grateful,” the PRO said.

The PRO further attested to extra efforts by the media in the Region to project the company, and commended the General Manager for the Region for making “a conscious effort” to improve media relations further.

The General Manager, on her part, was hopeful the relationship would continue, and that the successor would build more upon the relationship and the successes.

Ms. Eunice Tweneboah-Kodua takes over as the new PRO.

