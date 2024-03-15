NDC expresses concern over disruptions in mobile data services nationwide 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 14, GNA – Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concern over the disruptions in fixed mobile data services nationwide.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he urged the Government, and local and international stakeholders, to provide accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to the data disruption because citizens deserve to know.

“Arising from the major disruption of data services yesterday, which I cannot rule out cyberattack until proven otherwise, many have expressed genuine concerns about the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections,” he said.

The disruptive development was part of the reason the NDC kept emphasising the need to recruit quality human resources for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until the Electoral Commission (EC) declares the rightful winner.

“I urge you to concentrate on what lies within your control instead of thinking IT is the one and only solution to electoral problems,” he said.

“Let’s continue to work on human resource mobilisation and training across the country. And I’ll add, leave the rest to us…”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

