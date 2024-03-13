13th African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites progress to semis after edging Benin

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 15, GNA – The Black Satellites maintained their unbeaten run after edging Benin 1-0 in the last group A match of 13th African Games football competition.

A first-half strike from Jerry Afriyie ensured that Ghana progressed to the semi-finals of football competition, topping Group A with seven points.

Congo grabbed the second automatic qualification spot in Group A after beating Gambia 2-1 in the other group encounter.

The Black Stars were very impressive in their final group match played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as they dominated play and limited the scoring chances of their Benin counterparts.

Despite the late scare from Benin to pull parity in the second half, the Black Satellites of Ghana who have only conceded a goal in the tournament were resolute in defence having maintained their one-goal lead at the end of 90 minutes.

Ghana would now face either Senegal or Nigeria, as the two teams are battling for second place in Group B after Uganda progressed to the next round as group winners.

GNA

