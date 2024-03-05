National Board Chairman of CUA presents award to management of UEW

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 5, GNA-Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice-chancellor of University of Education Winneba (UEW), has applauded the management of the university’s Cooperative Credit Union for their excellent performance for people in the university community since its creation.

He urged them not to rest on their achievements but continue to work in accordance with the rules regulations and ethics of the industry to further progress to better the lots of people in the country.

Prof Mitchual made the commendation when Dr Bernard B. B. Bingab, the National Board Chairman of the Ghana Cooperate Credit Union Association (GCCUA), presented a certificate and a plaque he received as part of his induction into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame to the Management of the University.

The award was also for his outstanding achievement and contributions to Ghana’s Economy.

Dr Bingab , also a Senior Lecture of the UEW School of Business, was accompanied by Mrs Christina Kilson, Chief Executive Officer of UEW Cooperative Credit Union and Mr Cyprian Kankyie Ahmed Basing, General Manager of GCCUA and other executive members of the Union.

The VC stated that the award and induction of Dr Bingab had made the University proud and put smiles on their faces, adding that whatever any of them was doing, they should do it well because they would eventually be honoured.

He congratulated Dr Bingab and urged him to work further towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Bingab is a full time Senior Lecture at the UEW School of Business with his research interest in Governance, Leadership, management, Strategic leadership and management, organisation analysis and management and human resource management.

Others are public policy, project and programme planning, and management.

As a Chartered Consultant, he has been involved in several consultancy engagements in Ghana, with his most recent consulting engagement being the Coordinating Advisor on Parliamentary Reforms to the 7th and 8th Parliaments of Ghana.

He currently serves as the Board Chairman of the University of Education, Winneba Corporative Credit Union of CUA and the Deputy Chairman for the African Apex; the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Association.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Bingab said the award would encourage him to do more.

Mr Ahmed Basing, General Manager of GCCUA, said they were currently collaborating with UEW to train business students to come out with their own businesses and nurture them to grow.

He said as part of GCCUA’s social cooperate responsibility, it would continue to support the university in their endeavours.

