MTN Ghana Foundation to distribute 270,000 nose masks to six schools

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Mar. 5, GNA – The MTN Ghana Foundation is to distribute 270,000 nose masks to six schools in the Korle Klottey Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation is in response to Ghana Health Service’s alert for the public to mask up due to the climatic conditions being experienced in recent times.

Mr Ebenezer Terkpeh, Education Portfolio Advisor, MTN Ghana Foundation, said the schools include the St. Barnabas Anglican School and Khairiyah Islamic Basic School in the Korle Klottey Municipality.

“We are starting with Khairiyah Islamic Basic School because our Head Office is situated in Korle Klottey, but we will extend it to the other five schools as well,” Mr Terkpeh added.

He advised all to wear masks often to stay away from climate related diseases.

Hajia Abdul Samadu Amina, Headteacher of Khairiyah Islamic Basic School, commended the Management of the Foundation for the support to the School.

She appealed to the public to assist the School with learning materials to facilitate teaching and learning.

“Going forward, we hope you can assist us get some writing and learning materials for our children.

“Some are living with guardians and are not able to get learning materials,” the Headteacher appealed, requesting computers, specifically.

GNA

