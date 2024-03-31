Education Director appeals for renovation of Pelungu kindergarten block  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog, GNA

Pelungu (U/E), March 31, GNA – Madam Mary Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Director of Education, Upper East Region, has called for the renovation of the Pelungu Kindergarten school block as the building is on the verge of collapse.

She said the building, in its current state, was not conducive for academic work, describing it as a “death trap that poses a threat to the lives of pupils and staff”.

She urged the government and other concerned stakeholders to initiate steps to put the school in good shape to facilitate teaching and learning.

Madam Wompakeah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Pelungu, where the Agency observed visible cracks from the ground floor to the block’s gables during a visit to the school.

The cracks were almost on every wall of the building with all the doors and windows destroyed.

Bright Tambon, a KG 2 pupil, told the GNA that he and his colleagues had been restricted by the teachers from playing in the classroom during their leisure period for fear of it collapsing on them.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive, said she had instructed that the pupils be transferred to other available classrooms of the school for safety while the Assembly considered its renovation or demolishing it for a new building.

“To be on the safer side, now the children have been moved out of the classrooms, and the Assembly is now considering adding it to the SOCO project to be renovated,” she told the GNA.

“Or it would be pushed down completely if renovation is not possible for a new structure because, the way it is, we don’t know what would happen in the rainy season.”

She said while the Government was committed to creating a conducive environment for pupils to learn, it could not possibly do everything, and urged non-governmental organisations with an interest in education to support.

