Melcom opens second branch in Western North Region

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Dwenase,(WNR) March 13, GNA – The Management of the Melcom Group of companies, has opened an ultra-modern shop at Sefwi-Dwenase.

This makes it the second Melcom shops to be opened in the Western North Region with the first shop being at Bibiani.

Mr Ahmed Saeed, the Branch Manager told the Ghana News Agency after the launch that the company had embarked on a series of transformation, to get closer to the public.

He said the company was now operating more in rural communities rather than the cities to get closer to the people especially, for convenience and best of customer satisfaction.

Mr Saeed assured residents and customers of the best of customer care and good business directions among others to achieve better standards.

“This new facility has all that we sell in other branches across the country and customers can be rest assured of the best experience,” he said.

Nana Elluo Panin III, the Chief of Nsuansua on behalf of the Wiawso Traditional Council, promised the company of their readiness to ensure they were provided with a safe environment to operate.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, the Chief of Bonzian and Kontihene for Wiawso Traditional Council, advised the employees to work hard and avoid stealing.

The traditional ruler also appealed to the company to take good care of its workers so that they would give their best.

GNA

