Deepen education on electoral processes – Religious leaders tell EC

By Edward Acquah/ Khadijah Musah

Accra, March 13, GNA- The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to deepen public education on electoral processes to ensure that citizens are well-informed ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The Council said the Commission must be ahead of the political parties in the dissemination of information about electoral activities and reforms and constantly engage the public.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the President of the GPCC, made the call in a press briefing after the leadership of the Council had engaged the leadership of the EC at a closed-door meeting in Accra on Wednesday.

The meeting formed part of the EC’s engagements with key stakeholders ahead of the 2024 Election to inform them about the 2024 Election Calendar and take suggestions towards ensuring credible, free, fair, and transparent elections.

Apostle Nyamekye said the EC must clearly explain to the public issues relating to its earlier proposal to phase out the indelible ink, prevention of minors from registering and voting among other issues of concern.

“The EC should always go ahead of the politicians. When they go to IPAC meetings, they should issue a communiqué so people will know what really happened,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye added: “On the issue on the indelible ink (for instance) not many Ghanaians actually understand the nitty-gritties of it and so things like this we want them (EC) to go out and educate.”

Apostle Nyamekye said all stakeholders must come on board to make sure that “Ghana wins” in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He pleaded with political parties to “put Ghana first” and make sure that their strategies did not overrun the principles of ensuring peaceful elections.

“We are aware of the monetisation of our politics. We plead with the political parties to respect Ghana and make sure that they do not deceive people just by giving them monies to vote for them,” Apostle Nyamekye said.

The EC last week released its 2024 Election programme after meeting with political parties.

The Commission is expected to receive nominations of candidates for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections from September 9 to September 13.

This will be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting on September 24, 2024.

The Commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting exercise.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, EC, reiterated that the Commission would not use a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I) to govern the 2024 General Election.

She said the decision meant that the Ghana Card would not be the sole identity document for the next voters’ registration exercise, adding that the guarantor system would also be applicable to establish an applicant’s identity.

Mrs Mensa said the filing fees for the presidential and parliamentary nominations would be maintained and announced that the Commission would also reduce the filing fees for women and persons with disability by 25 per cent.

The Chairperson of the EC said the Commission received “extensive feedback” from the leadership of the GPCC and announced that the EC would also meet with journalists, traditional authorities and political parties in the coming weeks.

“The feedback will strengthen our work and deepen the integrity and credibility of our electoral process,” she said.

