Ghana Navy to hold “Exercise Sea Lion” to test endurance, combat readiness 

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Ghana Navy is to hold “Exercise Sea Lion” to test the endurance and combat readiness of its ships.

A press release signed by Major Andy Marteye on Wednesday, March 11, on behalf of the Director General of the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, said the exercise was slated for Tuesday 19 March 2024.

It would take place at sea and along the beaches of Aboadze and Shama within the Area of Operation of the Western Naval Command in the Western Region.

The Exercise is aimed at testing the endurance and combat readiness of the Ghana Navy ships to enhance maritime security.

As part of the Exercise, two Ghana Navy Ships will sail from the Tema Harbour along the Greenwich Meridian to the Equator for the Crossing of the Line ceremony.

The Exercise would involve selected Ghana Navy ships, an Infantry platoon and an aircraft of the Ghana Air Force.

A flagging-off ceremony to set the Ships off would take place at the Tema Harbour on Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 3 pm.

GNA

