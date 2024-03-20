McDan’s Songor intervention in Ada to empower women – Group 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege-Ada, March 20, GNA- A women’s advocacy group, Yi Katsemeh (Women of Valour), in Ada, has said that the intervention of the McDan Group in the development of the Ada Songor lagoon will empower women in the area and reduce teenage pregnancy.

According to the group, the investment by Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of McDan, in expanding salt mining in Ada has transformed the lagoon from a dried one into one filled with fresh seawater, providing job opportunities for residents, especially women.

Madam Mary Akuteye, the President of Yi Katsemeh Group, added that with the transformation, residents also have the option to engage in fishing activities in the lagoon.

Madam Akuteye said this when the leadership of the company interacted with the group and unveiled plans to allocate a portion of the company’s concession land to the women for salt production.

She commended the company for the decision to construct salt pans for the group, indicating that it will promote sustainability in salt mining compared to the negative impact of Atsiakpo (galamsey), which some of the youth and women were engaged in.

Reflecting on the community’s struggle, Madam Akuteye explained: “The Songor Lagoon has deteriorated over the past 20 years due to harmful mining practices, leading to joblessness and hopelessness, particularly among women and girls who felt neglected.”

She added that they established the only women’s advocacy group in Ada to voice their concerns to the authorities on the issue.

Dr Daniel McKorley, the Chairman of McDan Group, and Developmental Chief for the Ada Traditional Area, expressed his deep respect for the group’s contributions and announced his intention to collaborate with the community for Ada’s development.

Dr McKorley pledged financial support and a second phase of an interest-free loan programme for women in the community, underscoring his commitment to uplifting the status of the area.

