Management of Tamale Central Prison pays courtesy call on Sagnar-Naa 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 04, GNA – Management of the Tamale Central Prison, has paid a courtesy call on Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, at his palace at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region.

The visit, led by Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Mr Thompson Otsyokpo, Northern Regional Commander of Prisons, and other senior members of the Service, was to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of Sagnar-Naa to the development and maintenance of the Tamale Central Prison.

DDP Mr Otsyokpo, speaking during the visit, said it was to help deepen and enforce cordial relations between the Command and the traditional area.

He praised Sagnar-Naa for his active involvement and show of interest in the management of the prison, citing his support for helping cement the entire prison yard making it conducive for both staff and inmates as well as the reconstruction of the septic tank.

Management of the Prison presented a citation and plaque to Sagnar-Naa in honour of his selfless leadership and contribution to the overall well-being of inmates at the prison.

Sagnar-Naa Abdulai commended the Management of the Tamale Central Prison for the visit and urged them to continue to work as a team to achieve their mandate.

The Regional Commander was accompanied by the Female Officer in charge of the prison, the Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Madam Doris Everlove Ameku, the Female Second in Command, the Superintendent of Prisons, Madam Rose Awude, the Staff Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Mr Francis Weingam among other officials.

