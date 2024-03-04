New MCE for Nzema-East calls on paramount chief of Gwira Traditional Area 

By P.K. Yankey

Bamiango (W/R), March 04, GNA- The newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, Mr Eric Essien, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan at his palace at Bamiango.

He was accompanied by a team of contractors and engineers and other heads of departments from the Assembly and the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

The visit afforded the new MCE the opportunity to outdoor himself to Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan a few days after his confirmation.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo recently made changes within some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of the Assemblies.

Mr Essien said he was already aware of the developmental challenges confronting the people and would double his steps to spearhead the developmental agenda of the area.

He said he would work hand in hand with traditional rulers to fast-track the development of the area.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan congratulated the new MCE on the visit.

The Paramount Chief said the Gwira area lagged in development which required a radical leader to rise up to the occasion and push for more development for the people.

