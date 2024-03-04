Ellembelle MP donates iron sheets to complete chief’s palace 

By P.K.Yankey

A/B Bokazo (W/R), March 04, GNA – Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has donated 100 pieces of roofing sheets valued at GHc12,000 to assist the chief and people of A.B Bokazo complete the construction of the chief’s palace.

The donation was in response to a letter written by the Queen mother of the town, Nana Assuah Eba II to the MP’s office.

Making the donation, Mr Buah said he had always responded to the calls and needs of the town.

The MP assured the community of his avowed commitment to bringing more development to the town.

The Caretaker of the town, Nana Ebi Nyameke, expressed gratitude to Mr Buah for his support to the traditional council when the chief passed on recently.

He prayed for God’s blessings for the MP for his swift response to the needs of various towns in Ellembelle.

Nana Ebi Nyameke assured the MP for more votes for him in the upcoming general elections, because of his selfless leadership.

Queen mother of the town, Nana Assuah Eba II, appealed for 50 plastic chairs plus other items for the Community Health Planning Scheme (CHPS) compound.

Mr Buah promised to assist in that direction.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

