Mahama promises to increase water supply in Ghana

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 18, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to increase water supply to meet the demand of the population in Ghana.

He said population growth must not be used as the reason behind water shortages in the country, and that with the appropriate planning and investment, water could be supplied without any hitches.

The former President gave the promise in response to the unavailability of potable water in some communities, a concern raised by some clergy when he met them as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour.

They expressed worry over the situation, regretting that in some instances, both animals and human beings had to drink from the same water source.

He encouraged the Government to expand investment in the water sector to match up with the growing urban population of the region.

Mr Mahama explained that during the tenure of the late Professor John Atta Mills, water (potable) capacity increased from 56 to 72 per cent access in Ghana within eight years.

An additional 40 million gallons of water were extended to Greater Accra alone, as new pipelines were laid to the northern part of the city, he said.

That was the first time some communities, including East Legon and Adenta, had water flowing through their taps in many years, he noted.

GNA

