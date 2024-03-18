Foreign Minister briefs Parliament on status of Ghanaians living in Tunisia

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, March 18, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has briefed Parliament on Ghanaians living in Tunisia saying all of them are safe and are not experiencing any attacks following President Saied’s remarks.

The President had accused Sub-Saharan African illegal immigrants of being behind the rising crime in that country.

She said the Ministry was therefore monitoring the situation.

Madam Botchwey said Ghana’s Mission in Algiers contacted all Ghanaians resident in Tunisia who were registered with the Embassy to provide them with the necessary consular assistance.

She said in addition, Ghana would at the appropriate forum call on all African countries and the international community, including source, transit and destination countries in the migration spectrum to respect and uphold all international conventions and agreements on the protection of the rights and welfare of migrants.

The Minister’s update was in response to a question by Dr Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu, on what measures were government adopting to protect Ghanaians in Tunisia following the recent inflammatory comments by the Tunisian President, Kais Saied.

It might be recalled that on February 21, 2023, President Saied accused Sub-Saharan African migrants of being behind most violent, criminal, and unacceptable practices in Tunisia and ordered the country’s officials to take urgent measures against illegal migration.

She said on 8th March, 2023, Ghana’s Mission in Algiers, Algeria, which was concurrently accredited to Tunisia, informed the Ministry that President Saied had announced on Sunday, 5th March, 2023, a relaxation of visa rules for Sub-Saharan Africans, extending the duration of stay up to six months instead of three without seeking residency, and one year for foreign students instead of six months.

Renewals would only be for one-year installments thereafter.

“In addition, migrants who had overstayed in Tunisia would be allowed to leave the country without paying a fine of about $25.00 per month of overstay,” Madam Botchwey said.

“Furthermore, the Tunisian Government will now provide health treatment and social assistance to migrants through the Tunisian Red Crescent Society and institute tougher measures to combat human trafficking and exploitation of illegal migrants.”

Madam Botchwey said the announcement followed condemnation of President Saied’s comments by members of the international community, including the African Union, the European Union, the United States, and the World Bank.

She said the World Bank further advised its staff to temporarily pause its Country Partnership Framework with Tunisia, citing its core values of inclusion, respect, and anti-racism.

The relaxation of the visa rules may therefore be intended to ease tensions and reassure the international community and Sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia of their safety and support following the President’s explanation that his comments were misinterpreted.

