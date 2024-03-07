Democracy, not an option, but a must for national development – DCE 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog, GNA

Nangodi (U/E), March 07, GNA – The Nabdam District Chief Executive, Madam Agnes Anamoo has said the country’s practice of democracy as a system of governance must not be considered an option, but a must for Ghana’s development.

She said despite its imperfections, the practice of democracy had not only resulted in the stability of the country but also led to growth in major sectors, giving meaning to the struggles Ghana’s forefathers, who fought restlessly to gain independence and secured freedom to past and present generations.

“Our practice of democracy as a system of governance is often seen as a benchmark that most African countries aspire to attain, and we must not compromise it for any undesirable form of governance like dictatorship,” she added.

The DCE made these remarks at the 67th Independence Parade in Nangodi of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region which was held on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

Madam Anamoo said the government was committed to advancing good governance to achieve the national development goal and to create a state where all citizens were safe with their welfare guaranteed.

“The government would therefore continue to provide opportunities for the full participation of the average citizen to fulfill their hopes and aspirations, and it is against this background that the government has set up the Free Senior High School policy and continues to provide resources for it to survive even in the wake of the global crisis,” she said.

She called on the youth and elders to embrace democracy and inculcate in their children its values and the spirit of patriotism which would adequately prepare them to manage the country’s affairs soon.

Madam Anamoo indicated that the District Assembly, through the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, had renovated the Dagliga primary school and had also begun the construction of various infrastructures in health and education across the district.

She said when completed the facilities would expand access to education and improve health care delivery for the people in these communities and beyond.

GNA

