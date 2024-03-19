“Let’s reaffirm our commitment to education – NUGS President

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, March 19, GNA – Mr Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on students to reaffirm their commitment to the noble cause of education.

He said it was important for students to understand the pivotal role that education played in shaping not only their futures but also the future of the country.

According to him, education was not merely the acquisition of knowledge, but also the cornerstone of progress, development, and empowerment.

Mr Kyeremeh was speaking at the maiden edition of NUGS education conference held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

It was on the theme: “The Role of Education in National Transformation and Employment”.

The purpose of the conference was to give students from tertiary and senior high institutions the platform to deliberate, discuss, and engage stakeholders to delve into the various dimensions of educational reform, innovation, and inclusivity.

Mr Kyeremeh underscored the need for students to rededicate themselves to the pursuit of excellence in all their endeavours to enable them to build a brighter future for themselves.

The NUGS President explained that from early childhood education to tertiary levels, NUGS aim to explore strategies that would not only improve educational outcomes, but also foster a culture of lifelong learning and holistic development.

He said the commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive student community had been brought to life through a myriad of activities, including symposiums, and leadership trainings, to exhilarating social events, impassioned advocacies, benevolent interventions, through representations of the NUGS.

He said NUGS had cultivated an environment that not only nurtured academic prowess, but also fostered camaraderie and cultural exchange and that the resounding success of these activities was a testament to the shared commitment to holistic student development.

However, Mr Kyeremeh noted that amidst the aspirations for educational excellence and national transformation, there were still challenges confronting NUGS which could not be ignored.

These challenges included funds mobilization for student activities, the uncapping of GETFund, and victimization of SRC/NUGS executives in member institutions.

Others were the request for full autonomy of Teacher Training Colleges, the exorbitant hikes in accommodation prices in various universities, among others.

In the face of these challenges, he commended the Minister of Education and other stakeholders in the education sector for their unwavering commitment to advancing the educational agenda.

He, however, implored leaders and policymakers to consider students’ concerns with empathy and urgency.

He also called for considerations in addressing the pressing issues of funds mobilization, the uncapping of GETFund, ensuring the safety and autonomy of SRC/NUGS executives, and mitigating the financial strain on students caused by accommodation price hikes.

Mr Kyeremeh also urged students to actively participate in the deliberations, to share their thoughts, experiences, and aspirations, and to collaborate in pursuit of a shared vision of a more equitable, accessible, and transformative education system.

He advised students to have a crucial role to play in advocating for positive change, challenging the status quo, and championing inclusive policies that leave no one behind.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

