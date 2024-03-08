Let’s prioritise immunization vaccine financing – HFFG

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, March 8, GNA- The Hope For Future Generations (HFFG) , a non-governmental organization dedicated to improving health, education and socio-economic status of women, children and young people, has reiterated the called on the government to prioritise the financing of immunization vaccines.

The call is as a result of the impending exit of international donors who procure 60 per cent of immunization vaccines for the country.

Dr Felicia Alemna, Consultant, HFFG, who made the call at a stakeholder engagement in Accra on Thursday, explained that currently 60 per cent of the immunization given to children were procured by donors while the government paid for the remaining 40 per cent.

However, the donors were to bring and end to the financial support in 2028.

“So as the donors are pulling out because we have become a middle income country, we are supposed to be able to fend for ourselves.

“So our advocacy is for the people who matter to prioritise immunization such that our children will benefit and not come down with other diseases,” she said.

Dr Alemna said the country would experience pockets of outbreaks and a break in head immunity if the government did not prioritise immunization financing.

She made reference to an outbreak of measles which occurred in 2022 as a result of a shortage of the vaccine, because the country’s attention was more on Covid-19 at the detriment of other diseases.

Mr Felix Sarpong, a Representative from UNICEF, said having equitable access to immunization was key.

He said vaccines had saved millions of lives over the years so it was important to make them accessible to all.

He said UNICEF would collaborate with HFFG and other stakeholders to ensure increased access to vaccine financing.

GNA

