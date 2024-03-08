Greater Accra Regional Minister-Designate promises to protect Ramsar sites

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 8, GNA – Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister-Designate, has assured Parliament that he will take steps to protect Ramsar Sites within the Region upon his assumption of office.

He reiterated the necessity of protecting the Sakumo Ramsar Site from further encroachment to safeguard biodiversity and the environment.

Ramsar sites are wetlands set aside for conservation of biodiversity because of their international importance according to set criteria and managed to provide maximum benefits to the local communities living within and around the area.

The Sakumo Ramsar Site, also known as the Sakumo Lagoon, is located west of Tema in the Greater Accra Region, and covers 1,364 ha.

Mr Glover gave the assurance on Thursday during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Accra when answering a question by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader.

Dr Forson wanted to know what measures he would put in place to stop encroachment on the remaining lands around Ramsar sites.

“My concern is how will you protect the remaining Ramsar sites, knowing very well that Ramsar Sites are kept for a reason, in fact, for environmental reasons. I am always concerned about the environmental impact,” he stated.

Mr Titus Glover, in his response, said: “Mr Chairman, I feel quite worried when people deliberately use large trucks of soil and sand to push the river or the lagoon just to take part of its land, sometimes they themselves forget that the nuisance they create is going to harm people’s lives and properties”.

“Growing up in Sakumono and in Tema, we come all the way from Community One in Tema, and we go to Community Six, and 10. Those days Communities 11 and 12 were not there, that is where we went to do some fishing.”

However, the indiscipline of people who were deliberately pushing the lagoon (Sakumo) in the name of selling those lands for God knows how much was pathetic, he said.

He assured the Chairman, the Minority Leader and the Community that upon his assumption office, he would take steps to address the situation.

“I know my predecessor has done great works in that area”.

“As part of the handing over notes, I am going to study it very well, and with time and with the support of my chiefs, take steps to sanitize these areas, and make sure Ramsar Sites are protected”.

Mr Glover lauded his predecessor, Mr Henry Quartey, for his invaluable contributions towards the development of the Greater Accra Region.



