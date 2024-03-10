Leadership is not about personal achievements — Rev. Agidi

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Ho, March 10, GNA – Rev. Jean-Paul Agidi, the Minister in charge of the Akim Tafo District of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, said leadership is not about personal achievements, but people centered achievements.

He urged leaders at all levels to keep the people they lead in mind.

Rev. Agidi stated this in an online sermon he delivered on the theme: “The City and its People”.

“Leadership is beyond infrastructure development, it is about the people and until they are safe and secure our leadership is incomplete,” he noted.

Rev. Agidi said it was unfortunate that some leaders, when talking about achievements, made reference to their personal efforts and records without reflecting on the impact they had made on the people they lead.

Rev. Agidi said the greatest achievement of a good leader was when the people he or she led were satisfied, secured and had hope of a better future.

“The people must experience love, security, success and long-lasting impacts in their lives as a result of our leadership,” he said.

He referred to the impactful leadership of Nehemiah on his people and the servant leadership style of Jesus Christ, which were perfect examples.

He called on leaders to always receive guidance from God.

The leader and the people were interdependent and played complementary roles to achieve a common goal.

Rev. Agidi, therefore, called on the people to support those who dedicate their time, efforts and lives to lead them in achieving a common goal.

