Youth Association donates desktop computers to Akpatoeme Basic School

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Akpatoeme(V/R), March 10, GNA – The Penyi Akpatoeme Youth Association, has donated three desktop computers to the Akpatoeme Basic School.

The donation forms part of the Association’s “One classroom, One desktop computer” initiative.

M Ernest Ahiabli, the lead initiator of the project, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the gesture was part of their commitment to enhancing computer literacy of the students.

He lamented the lack of computers in the school for the past years.

“Our students don’t have computers, but they are writing ICT exams. They have to use stones and other materials in place of real computers to learn. It is a pity,” he stated.

Mr Ahiabli, however, stated that they would not wait for the Government to do everything for the school, hence their efforts to procure some of the computers for the students as a starter.

He mentioned that “the association would endeavour to procure 20 more desktop computers for the Akpatoeme Basic School before the end of the year.”

He also lauded the members of the association for their contributions and urged them to keep offering their support until their agenda was fully enrolled.

Mr Mawuli Ahiabli Fiator, one of the leaders of the Association, called on the administration of the school to take good care of the computers.

He also gave the assurance that the association would provide more computers to the Akpatoeme Basic School and other schools in the neighboring communities.

Mr Fiator called on corporate Ghana to support the association to get more computers for the school.

He thanked the chiefs and elders of Penyi Akpatoeme for their support.

Mr Daniel Kodzo, the Headteacher of the Akpatoeme Basic School, received the items and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the school to the association.

He pledged to ensure that the items were used purposefully.

