Lands Ministry to investigate Tontokrom/Asanko Gold Mine clashes 

By Godwill Arthur -Mensah

Accra, March 5, GNA – The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has instituted an investigation into the recent clashes between residents of Manso Tontokrom and security personnel from Asanko Gold Mine Limited, in cooperation with relevant security agencies.

The violent clash occurred on Saturday, March 2, 2024, resulting in the tragic death of three persons.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry in Accra, on Wednesday, it assured the public that those responsible for the violence would face legal consequences if found culpable.

The statement said peace had been restored to the affected areas, and entreated all stakeholders to remain calm while investigations were underway.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has received disturbing reports of a clash between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and Security Personnel of Asanko Gold Mine Limited, in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region, which resulted in three deaths.

“The Ministry is currently investigating the matter in collaboration with the appropriate security authorities.

“The public is hereby assured that, the perpetrators of such act will be dealt with according to the laws of the Republic if found culpable,” the statement added.

The Ministry commended the DIstrict Security Committee (DISEC) for their continuous support in ensuring peace within the confines of Tontokrom.

It urged all the stakeholders in and around Tontokrom to remain calm as it looks comprehensively into the matter.

It called for co-operation from all and sundry to mitigate further occurrences of such heinous act.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

