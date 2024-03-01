‘No grudge and tension between me and MP’, Dormaa East DCE 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Wamfie (B/A), March 1, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE), says no grudge or tension exists between him and Mr Paul Kwasi Apraku Twum-Barimah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

He described and dismissed such claims as lies, speculations and widespread rumours being peddled around to the detriment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by their political opponents.

The DCE appealed to the members and supporters of the NPP to disregard completely false, claims going around that he was not on good terms with Mr. Twum-Barimah, questioning why he would spend time to derail the cause of the MP instead of backing him since a major political battle of the Election 2024 was ahead to strategise for victory.

Mr Agyemang was speaking at the constituency delegates’ conference of the Party at Wamfie, Dormaa East District of Bono Region where delegates unanimously approved the candidature of Mr. Twum-Barimah by popular acclamation for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary election.

Conducted and supervised by officials from the District Office of the Electoral Commission, the conference was attended by electoral area coordinators, constituency and polling station executives and some regional executive members of the Party

He assured of the Party’s determination to work harder to garner more votes to retain the Dormaa East parliamentary seat, saying with unity of purpose the NPP would clinch victory because of the numerous socio-economic development projects the Akufo-Addo government had provided in the area.

Mr. Agyemang urged the members and supporters of the Party not to relax but to publicise and inform the populace about the remarkable achievements of the government through the implementation of various development projects across the country.

