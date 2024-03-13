Kaysens Group holds seventh blood donation awareness walk

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 13, GNA – Kaysens Group in collaboration with Kwaaba Foundation has held its seventh edition of “March-March Blood Donation Awareness Walk” with Green Giving to double the impact of saving lives.

The ‘Green Giving’ initiative saw donors receive a fruit seedling to plant in their respective homes, or preferred place to grow the impact and leave a legacy with every unit of blood donated.

It was on the theme, “Give Life, Plant Hope. Join the Giving Cycle!”

March-March is an annual event aimed at encouraging individuals to donate blood voluntarily regularly to aid the country’s perennial shortage, which was of great concern.

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, the Director of Kaysens Group, Kwaaba Foundation and Former Brand Ambassador of National Blood Service, said this was to help stock the National Blood Bank to save lives during emergencies.

Speaking about the issues of the family replacement system, the Ambassador stated that the act was not helpful and that many people had died due to a lack of blood.

“Every year it gets better. This year is special because as part of the Greening Ghana initiative, where every donor gets a fruit seedling to plant at their preferred place recycling of plastic bottles has also been introduced to keep the environment clean,” she added.

“The whole idea is to give life, hope, and planting trees to double the impact. It is about awareness creation so I am sure even if they do not get to donate today, they would be encouraged to do that later,” she added.

She said the green giving initiative formed part of climate change agenda activities to ensure a healthy environment.

In general, voluntary blood donation awareness is increasing. At first, a lot of people did not know about blood donation, and they didn’t care or worry but now it is becoming real to them, and the message is coming home,” she stated.

She expressed appreciation to the media and institutions for helping in the awareness creation, adding that much still needed to be done to increase blood donation and blood supply in the country.

Nana A. Stephens, the Director of Kaysens Group, said donating blood was an important venture to help the country’s healthcare system and urged those who were not fit to donate to encourage others to do so, adding that “there is a lot we can all do to fix this problem.

Mr Paapa Stephens, Chairman of the Kaysens Group reiterated the importance of planting trees, linking that to human life and health, and reminded the public that “When the last tree dies, the last man dies.

Mr Henry Nii Abossey Thompson and Ms Noeline Kumor, Voluntary Donors who have donated 102 and 46 times respectively, urged Ghanaians to donate blood because in addition to the lives they were saving, there were numerous benefits.

“The benefits to the donor such as – knowing your blood group, replenishing your blood, prevention of some heart diseases and free health checks amongst many others,” they said.

The blood donation exercise began with a health walk from Laboma Beach to Labadi Township and back to Laboma, where aerobics, horseback riding and a fun fair were organised to entertain participants.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

