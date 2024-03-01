Juaboso NPP grateful to President for appointing Dr Alex Ampaabeng as Deputy Finance Minister

By Alex Baah Boadi

Juaboso (WN/R), March 1, GNA – The Juaboso Constituency Executive Working Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr Alex Ampaabeng, the party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the area, as a Deputy Finance Minister.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s constituency office at Juaboso, Mr Stephen Affum Kroko, the Constituency Chairman, said the appointment of the parliamentary candidate meant so much to the party as it would motivate them to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress.

“The entire constituents; from polling station executives to floating voters are happy because we feel honoured, and we are also grateful to the Regional Chairman and Minister who stood behind us to achieve this fate,” he said.

He gave the assurance that they would work assiduously to win both the parliamentary and presidential elections in the Juaboso Constituency in the impending December 7 elections.

Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, Juaboso District Chief Executive, also thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in Dr Ampaabeng to bring on board his knowledge to help the Finance Ministry deliver on its mandates.

He said: “Let me also state that we will adopt a new strategy with the parliamentary candidate to ensure the party wins the seat for the first time.”

Some party supporters who attended the press conference told the Ghana News Agency that the appointment of Dr Ampaabeng was a step in the right direction.

“This appointment will motivate and even unite us than before to work hard for the party in the December polls,” they said.

GNA

