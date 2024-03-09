John Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina

Accra, March 8, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended congratulations to ‘his dear brother and friend’, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, as the recipient of the 2024 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was a great opportunity for the former President to be invited to the ceremony to present Dr Adesina with the prize.

It said the extensive array of distinguished persons from across Nigeria, Africa and the entire world, who gathered in Lagos for the ceremony bears testimony to the impact of your leadership over the years.

“As the President of the AfDB, Dr Adesina has been a driving force behind initiatives that have promoted inclusive growth and development across the continent,” Mr Mahama said.

“Awolowo’s emphasis on education, infrastructure development, and economic empowerment resonates with the work that Dr Adesina is leading at the AfDB, highlighting the enduring relevance of his principles and ideals.

“Congratulations.”

GNA

