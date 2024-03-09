Ghana lines up international friendly with Nigeria

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, March 09, GNA-The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly on March 22, 2024 in Morocco.

The Nigerian Football Federation made this announcement after reaching an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Tagged as the “jollof derby”, the last time the two sides met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where Ghana triumphed over the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter.

The Black Stars, after the game against the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions would lock horns with Uganda on March 26,2024.

The team would use the two games to prepare themselves towards the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association is currently on a hunt for a coach to lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

The newly appointed gaffer for the senior side would be announced in the coming days.

