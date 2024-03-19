Involve patients in advocacy organisations to improve health outcomes – PSGH

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has urged stakeholders and the health sector to Involve patients in advocacy organisations and local communities to empower them to make informed decisions and improve their health outcomes.

Enhancing health literacy about healthy lifestyle choices, self-care, and promoting long-term adherence to treatment strategies brings about good health and wellness.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the PSGH said kidney disease, including Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) and Kidney Failure in Ghana was common, which created an increased demand for Hemodialysis (HD), a major public health concern and discourse in recent times.

It said Globally, patients struggle to access care and medication due to high costs and misinformation, impacting their health behaviours and adherence, adding, Kidney health needed to be given the needed attention by all.

It urged all patients with kidney disease not to self-medicate or take any medication including over-the-counter medicines without consulting their pharmacists.

The statement urged the public not to take herbal medicines which were not approved or certified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Patients with kidney disease are to stay away from herbal products without authorisation from a pharmacist or a medical doctor.

The statement called on government, Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to institute policies that holistically integrate kidney care into existing health programmes, provide full payment for cost of dialysis and train more specialist and professionals in kidney health.

It said the Electricity Company of Ghana must also ensure smooth electricity supply to enhance quality healthcare service.

It advised healthcare professionals to provide the public with health education on kidney health.

