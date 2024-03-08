NCCE urges public to invest in women’s safety, economic development

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), March 8, GNA-The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has urged the public to invest in women for their safety and economic development.

This, they said, would help improve the progress and inspiration for inclusiveness in all sectors as well as recognising the important contributions of women in society.

Madam Linna Elinam Bensah, the NCCE Director at Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to commemorate this year’s “World International Women’s Day,” said the day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year, was aimed at giving women hope and the recognition to understand their values.

“Women need protection for their safety and encouragement to inspire them to become self-reliant,” she stated.

Madam Bensah further indicated that the day was set aside to give women the needed recognition for their achievements regardless of nationality, linguistic, ethnicity, cultural, economic, political, and others.

Madam Bensah appealed to the public to provide an equal environment and investment to women in the areas of training, treatment, and opportunity to spark gender equality in societies.

“Am happy the dimensions in gender balance are changing gradually over the years, and societies are now producing women who are presidents, army commanders, Vice-Chancellors, heads of institutions among others,” she said.

Madam Bensah further explained that women’s safety and economic empowerment devoid of bias, discrimination, and others would create a healthy environment for equal collective decision-making.

She appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and institutions to inculcate into women the hope and courage to take various leadership roles that could impact the development of various communities.

Madam Bensah also charged women to avail themselves of leadership positions to take on the mantle of gender balance.

This year’s World International Women’s Day celebration is on the theme: “Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

GNA

