GPL Wk 20 Wrap: Bofoakwa hold Hearts as Karela stun Kotoko

By Simon Asare



Accra, March 11, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling side Bofoakwa Tano at Sogakope Park on Monday.



Salifu Ibrahim’s first-half strike was cancelled out by an early second-half strike by Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim, with both sides sharing the spoils.



It was the first dropped points under new coach Abubakar Ouattara as Hearts stayed eighth on the league table with 28 points, likewise for Bofoakwa, who are second from bottom.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered their second consecutive away defeat against Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.



A second-half strike by Ibrahim Giyas was enough to secure all three points for Karela United, who moved out of the relegation zone.



The Porcupine Warriors, who are three points adrift of league leaders Samartex 1996, couldn’t capitalise to close the gap as they were stunned by the home side.



Samartex 1996, who have 35 points, couldn’t extend the lead at the top of the table as they recorded their second successive loss against Bechem United.



Dreams FC, who recently secured qualification to the knockout stages of the CAF Confederations Cup, continued their impressive run in the Premier League.



The “Still Believe” side edged Nsotreman 2-0 at Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre on Sunday, with Agyenim Boateng grabbing a brace for his side.



Accra Lions recorded the biggest scoreline this weekend after putting five goals past Berekum Chelsea at Sogakope Park.



Blessing Asuman scored a brace, while Abdul Abubakari, Ali Mohammed, and Dominic Amponsah scored a goal each to help Accra Lions win big against Berekum Chelsea.



It was the heaviest away defeat suffered by any team this season, but Berekum Chelsea still occupy sixth position on the league table.



Scores at a glance:



Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bofoakwa Tano



Aduana Stars 1-0 Legon Cities



Bechem United 1-0 FC Samartex 1996



Bibiani Gold Stars FC 3-0 Great Olympics



Heart of Lions 2-0 Real Tamale United



Nations FC 1-1 Medeama SC



Nsoatreman FC 0-2 Dreams FC



Accra Lions FC 5-0 Berekum Chelsea



Karela United 1-0 Asante Kotoko



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

