African Games: Black Princesses ready for Tanzania, eye semi-final spot  

Accra, March.11, GNA-The Black Princesses of Ghana will lock horns with the Twiga Stars of Tanzania in their second group game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 12,2024.

Ghana would be hoping for a second consecutive win in the tournament after beating Ethiopia 1-0 over the weekend.

Victory for Coach Yussif Basigi’s side would secure a place in the next round of the competition.

The Head Coach speaking after their opening game against Ethiopia assured Ghanaians his side would defeat Tanzania in tomorrow’s clash.

“This is our first game and I know the subsequent matches will be different,” he added.

The Twiga Stars also managed to grab a late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Uganda in their opening game.

A win for the visitors would increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Ghana lead Group A with three points ahead of Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia respectively.

