GOSANET Foundation advocates comprehensive emergency preparedness plan to fight epidemics

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, March 5, GNA – GOSANET Foundation, a Health Non-Govermental Organisation (NGO) operating in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, is advocating a comprehensive emergency preparedness plan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of communities in the district during epidemics.

Proactive budgetary allocation towards the plan was very important to achieve the desired results, Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, the Executive Director of the NGO, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Ho on Monday.

He said the Foundation was working to empower local assemblies to effectively integrate emergency preparedness strategies into local action plans to fight epidemics.

The threat of epidemics could have far-reaching economic and social consequences on the people, therefore the assemblies must create the necessary mechanisms and empower the people to prevent diseases, Mr Atidzah said.

“We want to emphasize the importance of preventive measures to minimize the adverse effect of epidemics,” he said.

By fostering collaboration between local authorities, Healthcare professionals and community members, GOSANET sought to develop emergency response mechanisms tailored to the unique needs of the people.

Mr Atidzah urged the Adaklu District Assembly to coordinate resources and streamline communication channels to provide information to the people to make informed decisions.

“By investing in proactive measures and integrating emergency preparedness into local governance structures, we could mitigate the socio-economic impact of epidemics and safeguard the wellbeing of the people,” he stated.

