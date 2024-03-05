Let’s seek God’s Kingdom with uprightness, responsibility in our endeavours — Bishop Selasie Agyinasare  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, Mar. 05, GNA – Dr Selasie Agyinasare, Auxiliary Bishop, Perez Chapel International, has asked Ghanaians, particularly the Christian community to be upright and responsible in their fields of endeavour as they seek God’s Kingdom.

He said as stewards of God’s Kingdom and citizens of the nation, they had the duty and responsibility to put things right, saying: “If your church or environment is littered, you clean it up. You don’t wait for ushers or cleaners to do that because it is their job,”

He was preaching on Sunday on the subject ” God’s Kingdom Stewardship” at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

Speaking about Jesus Christ’s stewardship on earth, Bishop Agyinasare said the citizens must reflect on their actions and activities to see what stewardship they had been rendering to God and the country.

“As Kingdom stewards, we must have a productive mindset and attitudinal change. In this month, wherever you find yourself, be it the office or public transport, be a good steward,” the Auxiliary Bishop said.

GNA

