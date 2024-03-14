GMMA President commends Ghana for successful organization of13th African Games

Accra, March 14, GNA – Mr. Alexander Engelhardt, President of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) has congratulated the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the government of Ghana for staging a successful African Games.

Mixed Martial Arts produced nine medals at the Games but would not be counted on the medal table, because it was categorised at a demonstration sport at the competition.

Perpetual Obodai won a gold medal, three silver and five bronze medals in the competition held at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to Mr. Engelhadt, he was impressed with the level of organisation, and facilities provided by the LOC and the government for the competition.

He said he was looking forward to more international competitions to sustain the facilities provided for the Games.

Mr. Jeff Taylor, President of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association said the tournament was very important for the recognition of the sports.

He noted that Ghana had benefited and showed that it was possible to stage any major event in the country.

Mr. Taylor, however, noted that the sport lacked the needed financial support, and was hopeful the government and authorities would come to their aid.

Nigeria dominated the ring with 12 medals in the Mixed Martial Arts, but had it tough against candidates from Burkina Faso, Togo Mauritius, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

GNA

